In today’s Forever Family, we introduce you to Brandon, a young man who’s very good at everything he does.
He likes robotics, football and science, and he really wants a family to call his own.
“Things I like to do in school are read, do science stuff, do chemistry, stuff like that,” he said. “I either want to be a pilot or Formula One driver. I don’t know, I just like things to go fast.”
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Can you repeat that? Hearing trouble becomes more obvious with masks
- Meet Barry, FOX8’s Pet of the Week
- Restaurant workers out of jobs again as virus surges anew
- WATCH: Where did it come from? Mysterious monolith discovered in remote area of Utah
- Brandon is smart, kind and he’s looking for a Forever Family