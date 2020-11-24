Brandon is smart, kind and he’s looking for a Forever Family

In today’s Forever Family, we introduce you to Brandon, a young man who’s very good at everything he does.

He likes robotics, football and science, and he really wants a family to call his own.

“Things I like to do in school are read, do science stuff, do chemistry, stuff like that,” he said. “I either want to be a pilot or Formula One driver. I don’t know, I just like things to go fast.”

