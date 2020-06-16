Boy taken to hospital after shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of New Walkertown Road and Ferrell court.

Police say a boy arrived at a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He is expected to recover.

Officers believe the child was crossing the street on New Walkertown Road at Ferrell Court when he heard a gunshot and a vehicle driving past him.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.