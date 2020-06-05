Boy taken to hospital after drive-by shooting on Hope Lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A boy was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.
At about 11:19 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 1400 block of Hope Lane.
At the scene, police found a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torse.
The child was taken to a local medical facility in stable condition after suffering life-threatening injuries.
Police believe people in a vehicle drove by and shot at a group of people in the area over an ongoing dispute.
No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.
Another boy was shot in Winston-Salem about two hours earlier.