Boy shot by another juvenile on Sunny Drive in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A boy was shot on Sunny Drive in Winston-Salem, and police are looking for answers.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 4600 block of Sunny Drive.

At the scene, police found a boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers say the wound does not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to a local medical facility.

Police believe the boy was involved in an altercation on the 4600 block of Sunny Drive. During the altercation, the boy was shot by another unknown boy who left the area in a dark four-door sedan with two other people..

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Another boy was shot in Winston-Salem the same night about two hours later.