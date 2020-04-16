Both suspects in custody after robbers allegedly tie up, hurt teenage girl in Ruffin

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Both suspects are in custody after a home invasion in Ruffin on Tuesday and a burglary in Browns Summit on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Multiple men reportedly broke into a home in Ruffin while a teenage girl was home on Tuesday morning.

The mother of the girl said her daughter was hit in the head with an antique soda bottle.

The suspects then allegedly tied her hands with the cord of a flat iron, her feet with a cellphone charger cord and used a third cord to hogtie her.

They wanted her to unlock her cellphone and used a butcher knife to cut her fingers to get her to unlock the phone, the mother said.

During the home invasion, the suspects took video games, consoles, jewelry boxes, old cellphones, alcohol, cigarettes and TVs.

The suspects were also linked to a burglary in the 7600 block of Caber Road in Browns Summit on Wednesday.

Maurice Williamson, 43, was found hiding in the attic at the Caber Road home and taken into custody.

Earlier Wednesday, a manhunt was underway for 24-year-old Shiheem Williamson, who ran into the woods and was still at large after Maurice Williamson was taken into custody.

Shiheem Williamson was arrested after extensive search of the area, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.