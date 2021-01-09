Both lanes of Southbound Highway 52 at Rams Drive in Winston-Salem closed after deadly crash, fire department says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Both lanes of Southbound Highway 52 at Rams Drive in Winston-Salem are closed, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The lanes are closed after a crash that left one person dead.

The person’s identity is not known at this time.

Officials have not provided an estimated time of when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

