EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Angel Daniel Miranda-Contreras said he had only agreed to smuggle money when he was caught with a shipment of hard narcotics last August at an Arizona border crossing.

According to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release, the 29-year-old from Nogales, Mexico, attempted to cross into the U.S. on Aug. 5, 2022, at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, where border officers found 47 kilograms of fentanyl, 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2 kilograms of cocaine and 870 grams of heroin concealed in hidden compartments in his 2015 Volkswagen Crossfox.

Prosecutors said Miranda-Contreras claimed that he was unaware that he was smuggling illegal narcotics into the country, and that he had only agreed to smuggle money from the U.S. to Mexico.

On April 10, he pleaded guilty to importation of fentanyl, importation of heroin, importation of methamphetamine, and importation of cocaine. Late last month, United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez sentenced him to 41 months in prison.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated this case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Cavanaugh, of the District of Arizona in Tucson, prosecuted.

“HSI remains dedicated to keeping our community safe — which includes stopping drugs from reaching our streets by individuals such as this criminal, Mr. Miranda-Contreras,” said HSI Arizona Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown. “As this sentence makes clear, those who think they can stay undetected by law enforcement in attempting to smuggle drugs will be stopped and brought to justice.”