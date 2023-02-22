A National Guard soldier assigned to the Eagle Pass South Border Patrol Station found an abandoned bag of weapons. (CBP)

PHARR, Texas (Border Report) — Federal officers seized high-power rifles, magazines and belt feeder clips hidden in an ice chest and mini-refrigerator on Sunday at the Del Rio International Bridge in South Texas, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated the weapons that were heading south into Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, CBP officials said.

“This interception is just one example of the work they do to protect our communities on both sides of the border,” Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores said.

The cache of weapons was found in a silver 2004 Ford cargo van that was pulling a utility trailer. Officials said they confiscated 17 weapons, 22 magazines, three belt feeder clips and two scopes.