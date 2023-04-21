SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Carlos González Gutiérrez has been Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego since April 2019, but after four years on the job, he is being asked to take on the same role at the consulate in Los Angeles.

Thursday night, over social media, González Gutiérrez announced he had been nominated by Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to run Mexico’s Consulate in Los Angeles.

“I’m very honored to be nominated as Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles,” said González Gutiérrez. “I’m grateful for his confidence and support as well as Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard.”

According to protocol, González Gutiérrez’s nomination still has to be approved by Mexico’s senate.

The confirmation process could take up to two months.

Carlos González Gutiérrez is Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego. (Courtesy: Mexican Consulate in San Diego)

In San Diego, he is credited for generating many innovative programs to raise money for college scholarships for students on both sides of the border.

He was also instrumental in delivering COVID-19 vaccinations to communities south of the border during the pandemic and for bringing maquiladora employees and young people from Tijuana north of the border for immunizations.

González Gutiérrez also created programs to promote literacy among children providing free books for those of low means.

He’s been with Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs since the late 90s.

Before his role in San Diego, he was been consul general in Austin, Texas, and Sacramento, California.

González Gutiérrez has a master’s degree from the University of Southern California in International Relations.

He is also the author of several books detailing relations between the governments of Mexico and the United States.