Thousands expected at 'Here to Work' day of action rally

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Thousands of people are expected to march through Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, in support of long-term immigrant work rights in the United States.

The Here to Work Day of Action march is being organized by dozens of migrant advocacy groups, including the American Business Immigration Coalition; Voces Unidas; CASA; American Families United; The Resurrection Project; North American Institute for Mexican Advancement; the Hispanic Federation; the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders (NALCAB); PoderLatinx; UnidosUS; Texas Association of Mexican-American Chambers of Commerce; LULAC Florida; La Colmena (New York); Promotores Unidos USA; New York Immigration Coalition; and the National Immigration Law Center.

Participants are to walk from the National Mall to Lafayette Square, over 1 mile away, in downtown Washington, D.C.

“Join us tomorrow as we rally to urge @POTUS to extend #WorkPermitsForall. Tomorrow is the big day!” Voces Unidas posted Monday on X, the platformer formerly known as Twitter.

On Monday, NALCAB leaders met with White House officials “to discuss expanding parole & TPS for millions of immigrants in order to address our nation’s historic labor shortage,” NALCAB posted on X.

Organizers say a tightening labor market and workforce needs should urge President Joe Biden to provide work permits to long-term immigrants who have lived in the United States for decades. They want the Biden administration to extend parole and Temporary Protected Status to immigrants. They also want Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for asylum-seekers striving to make a new life in the United States as working citizens.

Some lawmakers participated in Monday’s summit, which included business leaders, the organizations said.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com.