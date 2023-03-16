DPS surveillance cameras show smugglers carrying drugs from across the border into South Texas. (DPS)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Surveillance cameras captured what appears to be several men smuggling drugs across the border into South Texas.

Photos shared on Twitter by a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman show seven men carrying large white duffle bags down a levee from the border wall. Another photo shows a young man attempting to toss a large bundle over a small fence.

“Images from the border clearly show the challenges with an unsecured international border as drug trafficking organizations from Mexico smuggle drugs between ports of entry,” tweeted DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez.

Olivarez told Border Report he could disclose the exact location of the cameras due to security reasons, but he confirmed that the incident took place on Tuesday in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection data show a more than 11 percent increase in Border Patrol drug seizures from January to February along the Southwest border and a nearly 11 percent increase from last February.

However, the amount of drug seizures nationwide remains well below when compared to the previous three years.

Still, fentanyl continues to be intercepted at record levels, with an all-time high of 2,949 pounds in November 2022. Fentanyl seizures jumped 58 percent from 1,445 pounds in January to 2,288 pounds in February, the latest data shows.