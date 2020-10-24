Border Patrol agent fatally shot person near mall along US-Mexico border

A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed a person near the California border with Mexico Friday evening.
The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday near the Las Americas Premium Outlets in the San Ysidro district of San Diego, according to the Border Patrol. The person was pronounced dead at about 6:25 p.m.
The area is close to the border crossing.
Other details weren’t immediately released.
