Border Patrol agent fatally shot person near mall along US-Mexico border

A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed a person near the California border with Mexico Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday near the Las Americas Premium Outlets in the San Ysidro district of San Diego, according to the Border Patrol. The person was pronounced dead at about 6:25 p.m.

The area is close to the border crossing.

Other details weren’t immediately released.

