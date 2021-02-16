Boone man arrested after allegedly stealing 40-pound tabernacle from church

BOONE, N.C. — A man is in custody after police say he stole a tabernacle from an area church, according to Boone police.

On Friday, police arrested Claude William Clark, 54, of Boone, for allegedly breaking or entering Saint Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.

Police say Clark went into the church through a window in June of 2020.

He found and stole a tabernacle. Officers described the tabernacle as an ornate gold-colored metal container with a cross at the top. The container is about two to three feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

Despite arresting the suspect, police have not yet found the stolen tabernacle.

Anyone with information is asked to call High Country Crimestoppers or the Boone Police Department.