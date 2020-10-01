Bond lowered for suspect in High Point car break-ins that led to officer-involved shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Wednesday afternoon, a Guilford County District Court Judge lowered the bond for Nakore Rogers, one of the suspects in Tuesday’s High Point car break-ins that led to an officer-involved shooting.

This decision came despite Rogers being labeled a flight risk.

At a Wednesday morning press conference, High Point Interim Police Chief Jonathan Stroud said Rogers along with the other two men believed to be involved in Tuesday’s crimes are gang-affiliated.

Rogers appeared via courtroom monitor Wednesday.

Rogers, 19, sat quietly with a mask on during his court appearance. His demeanor was respectful — at times he put his head down.

Despite his long list of outstanding warrants out of Graham, Mebane and Durham, Rogers told Judge Kelvin Smith this was his first time being in jail.

“I just want them to know that I’ve never been arrested before and I don’t really know how this works. I don’t think I deserve without bond. That’s all I wanted to say,” Rogers told the courtroom Wednesday.

Rogers has not been labeled as the gunman who shot at an officer in the Meadow Creek subdivision. But he is linked to the 41 vehicles tampered with or broken into in the neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The district attorney’s office said in total, Rogers has bonds of $244,00 which includes $44,000 out of Tuesday’s Guilford County charges.

Police said the shooter and the second suspect they are looking for got away.

“This was nothing short of an attempt to murder our police officers yesterday,” Stroud said.

Stroud admits the exchange of gunfire between at least one of his officers and a suspect put community members in danger. Some of those bullets made it into homes.

“Clearly some of those rounds that impacted are probably ours and I do not like putting our citizens in that situation. That is something we are not proud of,” Stroud said. “I’m not condoning it in any situation we are looking at that. That is not commonplace for us. There is not an acceptable miss rate for us — let’s put it like that. I think every round should impact the target that it is intended when shot at.”

The suspects were able to steal multiple items out of people’s cars including at least one handgun. Police are unsure whether the gun used to aim at an officer was one of the guns stolen from the neighborhood.

“The gun that was stolen inside the neighborhood was a 9mm gun and we do have a 9mm casing that is different. That was recovered from near the windshield of the vehicle. We do not know yet if it matched what was inside that gun. That’s information that we’re following up on,” said BJ Macfarland, supervisor of violent crimes.

Once the two unknown suspects fled the scene, and extensive search with drones and dogs could not track them down.

Rogers came out from a wooded area with his hands up surrendering.

Smith ended up dropping Rogers’ bond to $20,000 based on the Guilford County charges only.

Police are asking anyone who had damages or a vehicle that was tampered with to report it to them if they have not already.

They also want to remind people to lock their vehicles and make sure valuables — especially weapons — are removed. Stroud said 51 guns have been stolen out of vehicles this year in High Point.