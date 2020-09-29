Bojangles will start serving pulled pork BBQ menu items

National Pulled Pork Day is coming up on October 12, and Bojangles is announcing its barbecue expansion to its menu in honor, according to a release from the restaurant chain

The Carolina-style, pulled pork BBQ will be available in three forms: a sandwich combo, a dinner plate or in a tub as an add-on to a Big Bo Box Family Meal.

The new barbecue options will be premiering at Bojangles restaurants this week.

Bojangles is also offering the new Mountain Dew Southern Shock, which is only available for a limited time.

The chain is also adding its Pork Chop Griller Biscuit for a limited time.