Boeing VC-25, plane called Air Force One when carrying the president, does practice runs at Piedmont Triad International Airport

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the two Boeing VC-25s, the planes called Air Force One when carrying the president of the United States, did practice runs at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Monday.
FOX8 photojournalist Chris Weaver was at PTI and got video of the iconic plane in action.
