The body of 17-year-old Rebecca Ball was found Tuesday, nearly a week after she reportedly walked away from an appointment near Wright Park in Middlebury.

Vermont State Police said a police canine unit located Wright’s body in a wooded area near Otter Creek north of Beldens Falls in Weybridge at around 4:30 p.m. Her body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, where an autopsy was scheduled to determine how she died.

Wright’s disappearance last Wednesday triggered a massive search by state and local law enforcement, a crew of volunteers and a National Guard helicopter. By Friday, police said the search had covered nearly 1,000 acres in Midflebry.

Ball, who police said was autistic and suffered from psychological disorders, was last seen near a Wright Park hiking trail without a coat, a hat, gloves or socks.

Earlier Tuesday, Vermont State Police said law enforcement had investigated numerous reports that Ball had been seen outside of Middlebury. Those tips were determined to be unfounded, police said.

