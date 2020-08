Officials searching for person who went missing at Belews Lake

Officials searching for person who went missing at Belews Lake

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Crews recovered the body of a missing man in Belews Lakes on Tuesday.

Stokes County Communications were called at 5:22 pm on Saturday and told that someone went missing in Belews Lake.

The person went into the water off a boat and did not resurface.

Search crews with sonar searched the area and boat crews helped with the search.

The body of Silas Ross Sr., 32, of Kernersville, was recovered on Tuesday.

Ross’ body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office.