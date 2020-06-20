Body of Greensboro man who disappeared visiting Lake Norman recovered

The body of a man who went missing on Lake Norman last Sunday has been recovered, local authorities said on Saturday morning, WJZY reports.

Aaron Jones was on a boat with friends when he went missing Sunday afternoon.

Rescue crews, family and friends continued to look for Jones this week despite challenges including thunderstorms and the lack of rental boats available.

The incident happened near the NC 150 Bridge in Iredell County when Jones reportedly jumped off the boat and never returned.

Jones’ girlfriend organized search parties.

Ashton Pierce says he is a strong, athletic and talented 28-year-old. He was previously a lifeguard and played football for Coastal Carolina University.

“This man is the strongest man I’ve ever met in my entire life, the nicest, sweetest, full-hearted man I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Pierce said.

Pierce, an hour and a half away in Greensboro, immediately sprung into action when she heard her boyfriend was missing.

Pierce still searched for him even when emergency crews called off their own efforts due to weather conditions.

“He gives nothing but love, nothing but goodness to everyone in this world, and for him to be left in that water, that’s not what he deserves. That’s not what he deserves at all,” Pierce said.

Jones’ family and friends were back on the lake’s shoreline Tuesday, soaked by rain, but refusing to ever give up.

“My heart and soul is in him right now,” Pierce said.