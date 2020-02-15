Body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik returns home with police escort after autopsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAYCE, S.C. -- The body of a six-year-old girl found dead in South Carolina got a police escort Saturday after the autopsy, WIS reports.

First grader Faye Marie Swetlik had been playing outside her home when she went missing on Monday.

More than 250 officers and investigators searched for her.

They found her body on Thursday.

The autopsy was in Charleston.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department accompanied her body back to Lexington County.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, although details about how she died have not been released.

Faye Marie Swetlik

Faye Marie Swetlik

Faye Marie Swetlik

From: Cayce Department of Public Safety Police in Cayce, South Carolina are actively searching for missing 6-year old girl Faye Marie Swetlik. Faye got off her bus on Monday afternoon and arrived home to her house in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood, Cayce Department of Public Safety Sergeant Evan Antley said. Antley said Faye got off at her normal bus stop, which is close to her home, adding her family knows she made it home, but sometime around 345pET her family realized she was missing. Antley did not give any detail about who was home in the afternoon, saying it was all part of the developing investigation. Police were called around 5pET and began a search with over 100 law enforcement personnel, including K9ís. During a press conference on Tuesday morning, Lexington County Sheriff Captain Adam Myrick said they are going to stop everyone going in and out of the neighborhood today. They will also do door to door knocks on Tuesday. City of Cayce Spokesperson Ashley Hunter asked that anyone in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood where Faye was last seen, to contact law enforcement if their homes are outfitted with any home security systems, like Ring. A Facebook post from the Cayce Department of Public Safety says Faye has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt. Faye is a 1st grader at Springdale Elementary School.

Faye Marie Swetlik went missing from her S.C. yard. (Photo provided by Cayce Department of Public Safety via Facebook)

6-year old girl Faye Marie Swetlik

Investigators found a man dead inside his South Carolina home shortly after finding an item that belonged to Faye, who lived in his neighborhood, inside his trash can, authorities said.

The girl's body was found in the woods, and police think it was put there after investigators found the evidence inside the trash can, Cayce Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley said at a Friday news conference.

Antley didn't directly link the death of 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor, whose body was found at his home, to the girl's killing. But Antley said the item found in Taylor's trash Thursday was something listed on the missing person flyer created after she disappeared. He did not specify exactly what it was.

“Our evidence and our investigation does link these two together. I can confirm he was a neighbor. He was not a relative. He was not a friend. He was merely a neighbor,” Antley said.

Both bodies were found Thursday after the item was found by investigators who followed around a trash truck and sifted through the garbage as it made a special trip in the neighborhood, Antley said.

After finding the item, investigators were quickly organizing a methodical search of nearby woods that had been searched before when Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove found Faye's body, Antley said. Less than three hours later, Snellgrove's voice trembled as he publicly announced her death.

Investigators found Taylor's body inside his home shortly after they found the girl's body, Antley said. He refused to characterize how Taylor might have died.

In a 911 call released Friday, Faye's mother said her daughter was in the front yard after getting off the school bus and then just suddenly disappeared. She said she searched for her before calling police.

“I checked all the houses in my neighborhood and anybody that actually answered is out looking for her too," the girl's mother said after carefully describing what her daughter was wearing through tears in the 911 call.

More than 250 officers searched for the girl over three days. They knocked on every door in the neighborhood and Taylor spoke to police in his home before the evidence was discovered, Antley said.

Investigators sealed off the entrance to the neighborhood for a while, questioning everyone going in and out, said Antley, who thanked them for their patience.

“We went in there and turned their lives upside down. We made them late for work, we searched their homes and we invaded their privacy," Antley said. "But we did it for a reason and we had a goal.”

The girl's disappearance shocked Cayce, a town of about 13,000 people just west of Columbia. Several prayer vigils were held while she was missing and after her body was found.