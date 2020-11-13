Body of 1-year-old recovered from flooded North Carolina campground

HIDDENITE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Alexander County’s sheriff confirmed crews have recovered the body of a missing 1-year-old boy Friday at the Hiddenite Family Campground.

That brings the death toll to five at the campground following Thursday’s flooding.

The body of an adult was found at the site earlier Friday.

The identities of the victims are not being released at this time pending family notification.

The campground is approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte.

Doug Gillespie, county director of public services, said floodwaters either covered or swept away the recreational vehicles at the campground, which is next to the South Yadkin River and is home for many of the people caught in the flood.

Swift-water rescue personnel and local fire departments saved 31 people from their vehicles, some of them hanging onto their campers, according to Gillespie.