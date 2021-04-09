Body found on beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities on the North Carolina coast say a man’s body has been found on a beach at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, a local resident reported finding a man’s body Friday morning on the beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon.

The news release says National Park Service law enforcement rangers, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and Chicamacomico Banks Fire Department all responded to the 911 call.

After arriving, responders confirmed that the unidentified man was dead.

It’s believed the body had been in the ocean for an extended period of time.