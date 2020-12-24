Body found along I-74 in High Point, deputies say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A body was found along Interstate 74 in High Point on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
The family has not been notified, so no further details are available at this time.
The crime scene is still being processed.
The GCSO is working with highway patrol and the High Point Police Department.
This is a developing story.
