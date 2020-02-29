Body camera videos show officers arresting 6-year-old Florida girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A six-year-old Florida girl was arrested in September, and video of the arrest has recently been released.

Attorneys for Kaia Rolle made the body camera videos public Tuesday.

They show two Orlando police officers arresting Kaia after she reportedly threw a temper tantrum at school.

In the videos, the little girl cries and pleads for officers not to arrest her.

Her hands are restrained with a zip tie.

Her sobs continue as she is placed in the back of the police vehicle.

At the time, the child's grandmother said the school was aware Kaia was experiencing side effects from sleep apnea.

Rolle's attorneys say her family decided to release the video in part to rally support for a Florida bill that would raise the minimum age of arrest to 12.

The arresting officer, Dennis Turner, was later fired by the Orlando Police Department following the September arrest of the student.

The charges against the girl were dropped and her record was expunged.

