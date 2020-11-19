Bobby Brown Jr. has died at 28, reports say

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 29: (L-R) Landon Brown, Bobby Brown Jr., and Bobby Brown attend the premiere screening of “The Bobby Brown Story” presented by BET and Toyota at the Paramount Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer-songwriter and reality star Bobby Brown, has died at the age of 28, according to multiple reports.

He was found dead at a home in Los Angeles Wednesday, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Bobby Brown’s oldest son, Landon Brown, posted on Instagram Wednesday evening, “I love you forever King.”

TMZ first reported the news citing a source close to the family who said foul play was not suspected.

Bobby Jr.’s death comes more than five years after the death of half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown. She was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015 in a suburban Atlanta townhome.

This is a developing story.