Boaters rescue pilot, passenger after plane crash at Lake Norman; highway patrol investigating

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) — A pilot and passenger were rescued on Lake Norman Saturday morning by boaters when their sea plane crashed.

The plane crashed at about 7:40 a.m. close to the Northview Harbor community in Catawba County.

Witnesses told troopers that the plane looked like it was trying to land in the water before it toppled forward and crashed in the water.

The plane was partially submerged in the lake when the pilot and passenger were rescued.

Rescue boats from multiple emergency departments arrived to help on the scene.

The plane’s occupants had minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital.

The plane was towed to shore.

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.