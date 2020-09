RICKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Boaters on Belews Lake were rescued after an accident on Sunday, according to the Rockingham County Communications Supervisor.

Officials were told about the accident in a call that came in at 9:02 p.m.

They were told that two boats were in an accident.

No one was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the accident and the amount of people involved is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.