RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first snowfall of the season hit the North Carolina mountains overnight into Monday, closing a large portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The most snow — up to 2 inches in areas — appeared to fall in Waterrock Knob above Maggie Valley. Photos from the scene showed enough snow to nearly cover grass — and make a tiny snowman.

The snow closed more than 30 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway Monday afternoon from milepost 344 at Highway 80, to milepost 375 at Ox Creek Road, officials said announced 4:30 p.m. The road reopened Tuesday afternoon.

“Freezing temperatures at high elevations can make travel treacherous, especially in wet, dark park tunnels,” officials said as part of the parkway closure.

Snow in the North Carolina mountains at Waterrock Knob above Maggie Valley. Photo by Jennifer Bettner

Photo from Blue Ridge Parkway staff as they announced part of the parkway was closed Monday afternoon.

The snow was mainly limited to elevations above 5,000 feet where the temperatures were colder — and moisture from a system moving from the west could turn to snow.

There were some flurries reported above 4,000 feet elevation.

The most was at Waterrock Knob, which has an elevation of 6,292 feet, according to WGHP Meteorologist Van Denton.

Snow was also seen along the Blue Ridge Parkway at the mountain named Richard Balsam near Waynesville, which has an elevation of 6,053 feet.

And, the snow is not over. The National Weather Service reports light snow is possible Monday night for the North Carolina mountains at elevations above 4,000 feet.

“Minor travel impacts could occur on some high mountain roads,” forecasters said in a hazardous weather outlook report.

The hazardous weather outlook is for Avery, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Graham, Northern Jackson, Southern Jackson, Transylvania and Henderson counties.