‘Bloody’ woman shows up at NC convenience store saying she was stabbed. Deputies say the blood isn’t hers.

Deputies believe she may be connected to stabbings in Wake Forest

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A woman who showed up bloody at an Orange County convenience store may be connected to a triple-stabbing in Wake Forest, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday night, deputies responded to a call involving a “bloody” woman at The Poppe Shoppe, a convenience store in western Orange County.

The caller told deputies a woman came into the store and said she had been stabbed in Wake Forest.

Once deputies got to the store, the woman told them Wake Forest police were looking for her in connection with a domestic situation.

A deputy determined that the blood on her was not her own, and, after an assessment, became concerned for her well-being.

An ambulance took the woman to a hospital.

Wake Forest police told the sheriff’s office they responded to a stabbing earlier Tuesday night. Three people had been taken to a hospital.

Police continue to investigate.