Black Winston-Salem firefighters file discrimination suit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A group of Black firefighters in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit against their city and their fire chief, alleging that he has not made an effort to prevent racial discrimination, harassment and retaliation within his department.

The lawsuit filed by Black members of the Winston-Salem Fire Department follows a grievance by the group last year.

In that filing, the group called on the city to fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo for failing to discipline white firefighters who the group said have created a hostile work environment through comments in person and on social media.