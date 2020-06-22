Black-owned businesses face uphill battle to get government assistance amid pandemic

As most of the country reopens, many small businesses are reporting it might be too late for them.

And that’s especially true for Black-owned businesses.

More than 40% closed during the pandemic, and now they’re just trying to stay above water.

For the owners of Southwest Soda Pop Shop, the coming summer months were the heart of the business until the pandemic brought them to the brink of failure.

“Instead of 30 customers or 50 customers that we usually have on a regular weekday, it went to one or two, three or four because people are scared,” said Brianna Jones with Southwest Soda Pop Shop.

Jones said the shop didn’t qualify for government federal assistance programs that were available.

They were shut out of the largest small business rescue programs in US history.

41% of Black-owned businesses closed between February and April.

Less than 20% of white-owned businesses closed.

“This is just laying bare all of the cracks and issues that were already there in its foundation that people of color have been experiencing every single day,” said Ashley Harrington with the Center for Responsible Lending.

The Paycheck Protection Program was structured in a way to quickly kick billions of dollars out of the door.

That same structure unintentionally entrenched those probative disadvantages: from lack of bank relationships, to disincentives for banks to prioritize small business loans, to the fact that up to 95% of Black-owned small businesses are sole proprietorships, which limits the funds they can access.

“A lot of it has to do with who has the seat at the table and who we think about in terms of who are the business owners that are at risk of closing doors,” said Qubilah Huddleston with the DC Fiscal Policy Institute.

The Small Business Administrations’s inspector general found that contrary to the law, there was no initial prioritization for these underserved communities and that no demographic data was collected, making it impossible to “determine the loan volume to the intended prioritized markets.”

Federal officials have recognized the shortcomings and have scrambled to address them.

But that push would have been too late for the Southwest Soda Pop Shop were it not for their own inventive effort.

“GoFundMe fundraising was my dad’s idea, so you can imagine four young, independent black women. We are like dead. GoFundMe is a lot like begging. It took setting aside a lot of pride for us to even set up the GoFundMe,” Jones said.

They raised more than $25,000 to keep the business alive.

A second round of government funding set aside $60 billion for the lenders that work in low-income communities.