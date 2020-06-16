Black-owned banks report increase in clients following demonstrations, calls for action

At a recent protest in downtown Winston-Salem, Candide Jones said one speaker’s call to action caught her attention.

The man explained he worked at M&F Bank, the second oldest black-owned bank in the US, to a cheering crowd.

“He said it would be great if some people went down there Monday morning and opened up an account,” Jones said. “I thought, gosh darn it that’s what I’m going to do.”

Jones is one of many new clients at M&F. James Sills, the company’s president and CEO, said Tuesday online deposit applications are up 50% following recent rallies and demonstrations.

“These events all across the country have ignited in our communities the drive to fight systemic inequality and injustice using the collective dollar,” he said.

Sills told FOX8 the bank experienced a similar period of growth several years ago following police shootings and demonstrations.

“This feels a little different than three or four years ago, but we are prepared to provide financial assistance to everyone and every member of the community,” he said.

He added that it was encouraging to see small businesses want to keep their money in the community, explaining that loans recycled funds in North Carolina.

“It’s inspiring to witness what’s going on in our country, but I think we all have to understand that change is going to begin small, and it’s going to begin kind of locally,” Sills said.

Sills said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many applications were submitted online.