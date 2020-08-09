INDIANAPOLIS — Residents awoke Sunday morning to find the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Indianapolis defaced with white paint.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they are investigating the incident.

Buckets of white paint could be found at the scene.

“The vandalism of the Indiana mural is yet another example of how white supremacy seeks to disrupt and de-center Black joy,” said Black Lives Matter Indianapolis on Twitter. “We will not be distracted or discouraged by the cowardice of people who feel threatened by Black liberation and its laborers.”

The mural was completed August 3 on Indiana Avenue between Blackford and West streets.

The project has been in the work for several months, with local artists pitching in. Those participating said the mural is a way to spread their message of equality and hope in central Indiana.