WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Art comes in so many different forms, including hairstyles. That’s the focus of a new photographic exhibit featuring the braids of famous stars like Stevie Wonder.

Rosa “Malikia” Johnson, also known as the Queen Mother of Braids, created the “Straw into Gold” exhibit in Winston-Salem.

Johnson started braiding and teaching the techniques when she lived in Los Angeles in the 1970s. From there, she began braiding the hair of celebrities like Nina Simone, the singers of Earth, Wind and Fire, and then Stevie Wonder. Johnson traveled the world with Wonder creating his iconic looks with braids and beads.

Shannon Smith spoke with Johnson about her incredible career and the new exhibit featuring her work.

The gallery is free and open to the public at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts through March 11. It is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturdays.