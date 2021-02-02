Greensboro History Museum celebrating Black History Month

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boring, lifeless, lots of time spent reading information plaques. Those might be some of your thoughts when it comes to history museums. At the Greensboro History Museum, they are examining our past by stimulating our senses. And that practice is being used to celebrate Black History Month.

Rodney Dawson is the curator of education for the history museum. On this day, he is watching Carolyn Evans, a professional storyteller, perform as Harriet Tubman. Normally her stories of how she led slaves seeking freedom are told in front of crowds of school-aged children. This year at the Greensboro History Museum, she is in front of two cameras that are recording her story that will be shared over the internet.

“This is our way to get an audience we otherwise would not get,” said Dawson. “We have an auditorium that seats 149. Through this digital platform, we are reaching hundreds.”

The pandemic is changing, not preventing, how we embrace Black History Month. Glenn Perkins is the curator of community history. He pointed out, instead of in-person events, the Greensboro History Museum is turning to webinars and other virtual activities.

“It’s a chance for us to amplify stories of African Americans and their contributions to Greensboro history,” said Perkins. “It’s one of the most important parts of the story for our city.”

Along with interpreters, the Greensboro History Museum is especially proud of the virtual “Pieces of Now” exhibit. From your home, you can use your computer mouse to tour the gallery, which is a collection of music and art from Greensboro’s Black Lives Matter movement. Also, during the virtual tour, you can click on televisions on the wall and hear music or artist interviews. Greensboro History Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart tells us more about the virtual experience.

“It’s an emotional, visual experience and people are connecting with that emotion,” said Hart. “In fact, a person came through the other day and said it feels like how it felt in June.”

Unlike typical history museum exhibits, the “Pieces of Now” display came together quickly and even now it is changing because new history is being added to Greensboro’s Black history.

“We are not the experts on what is happening now, this is the life we are all living,” said Hart. “Everyone in our community is an expert and they can help us curate and understand it.”

Along with virtual tours, the Greensboro History Museum is holding Black History lunchbreaks on Fridays and webinars covering topics like housing equity and police-community relationships. More information can be found at greensborohistory.org.