Benbow Park seeks place on National Register of Historic Places; ‘This little area of Greensboro has transformed the nation’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A federal grant from the National Parks Service could help secure Benbow Park’s place on the National Register of Historic Places.

Eric Woodard, a board member with Preservation Greensboro said the funds will help in the efforts to collect oral histories from homeowners on Tuscaloosa Street, Broad Avenue, East Side Drive, and others.

“Little old East Greensboro has been responsible for some amazing firsts, and trailblazers and pioneers of civil rights,” he said. “This little area of Greensboro has transformed the nation.”

According to Greensboro city leaders, there are several reasons Benbow Park area is historically significant, including unique mid-century modern architecture.

Toni Blount now lives in her parents’ home on East Side Drive finished in the early 1960s. The home was designed by architect Gerard Gray.

“The significance and the distinction from the other homes in the city, the architects were Black, the general contractors were Black, their employees were Black, and it was designed specifically for Black individuals and families,” she explained.

Blount’s mother Gwendolyn was innovative in her designs and ideas for the home.

“We have in the kitchen, in the counter, this is an example, we have a built-in blender, a built in meat grinder that you can set into this NuTone section,” she said.

Her father, Dr. Alvin Blount was one of the plaintiffs on a lawsuit that ultimately desegregated Moses Cone Hospital.

“It went all the way to the Supreme Court, and it is the reason hospitals are integrated today,” Blount recalled.

“You can pick up a rock and throw it, and just about any house that you hit is someone who did a first,” Woodard said.

Walking along Tuscaloosa Street, he noted the former and current homes of Black professionals and civil rights leaders nearby.

“The house on the corner that was designed initially designed for Bishop Wyoming Wells, with the Church of God and Christ. (Edward) Jenkins was the designer of that house, the current occupants of that house is Chief Justice Henry Frye and Shirley Frye,” Woodard said.

If the area earns historic designation, story maps will chronicle the architects responsible for unique, modern designs, and the homeowners who broke barriers for progress.

“A lot of the people who lived this history are passing, I don’t want another day to go by without our being able to capture the stories of their lives and the trailblazing and those things that they did,” Woodard said. “Just being able to share the wealth of this area is just one of the reasons this is so important.”

For Blount, the district would be a testament to what her parents built 60 years earlier, and what has endured.

“We have preserved what was started Black, and maintained, and still is,” she said. “My mother would be very proud.”

Woodard is working with members of North Carolina A&T State University’s journalism program to have students assist with oral histories.

He is also looking for volunteers to help with the project. If you are interested, you can contact him at Emwoodward66@gmail.com, or contact Preservation Greensboro at (336) 272-5003.