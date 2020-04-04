Bishop of Charlotte will lead weeklong series of livestreamed services from St. Patrick Cathedral amid coronavirus crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Bishop of Charlotte will lead a weeklong series of livestreamed services starting April 5 at 11 a.m. and ending April 12 at 10 a.m., according to a statement from the Diocese of Charlotte.

“As Catholics across western North Carolina begin observing Holy Week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bishop of Charlotte will lead a series of liturgies beginning Sunday that will be live-streamed from an empty St. Patrick Cathedral but nevertheless will carry Easter’s message of hope and renewal.

For the first time in the history of the Diocese of Charlotte, all Catholic churches will be closed to the public during Holy Week due to the pandemic.

Bishop Peter J. Jugis is urging people to unite in prayer – virtually, if not physically – through a series of unprecedented live-streamed Masses beginning Palm Sunday, April 5. Recounting the events of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, His institution of the Eucharist at the Last Supper, and His Crucifixion, death and Resurrection, these liturgies convey the message of hope and love that the Risen Christ brings to the world – a message needed now more than ever. Services will air on the diocese’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/dioceseofcharlotte, as follows:

· Palm Sunday – April 5 at 11 a.m.

· Chrism Mass – April 7 at 10 a.m.

· Mass of the Lord’s Supper – April 9 at 7 p.m.

· Good Friday – April 10 at 3 p.m.

· Easter Vigil – April 11 at 8 p.m.

· Easter Sunday – April 12 at 10 a.m.

Replays after each Mass will be also available on YouTube. Liturgies will include special prayers for all those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.”