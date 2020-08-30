Birthday parade held in High Point for WWII veteran turning 100

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One hundred people to celebrate the 100th birthday of a local veteran.

That was the goal, and High Point made that happen for Richard Hauser in his centennial.

Hundreds of people in cars lined up around the block at First Wesleyan Church in High Point to help him celebrate.

His extended church family helped him put on a drive-through birthday celebration.

Not only did the Army veteran fight in D-Day, when he came home, he and his wife of 71 years raised three children on a farm.

He now has six grandkids and 15 great grandkids.

He reflected on his time in the military and said God is who brought him to see 100 years old.