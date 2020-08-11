Bindi Irwin is pregnant with her first child; ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021’

(L-R) Wakeboarder Chandler Powell and conservationist and TV personality Bindi Irwin pose for a photo at the ceremony for Steve Irwin, who was honored posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California on April 26, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

There will soon be a new addition to the Irwin family!

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin and part of a family known for their animal conservation efforts, announced Tuesday that she and her husband Chandler are expecting.

“It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” she said in an Instagram post. “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”

She says her “Baby Wildlife Warrior” is due in 2021.

Irwin asked for advice and prayers as she enters into this new part of her life.