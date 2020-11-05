Biltmore Christmas tree raising ceremony goes virtual

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Christmas at Biltmore is a little different this year due to COVID-19.

(From: Biltmore)

The Biltmore Estate’s tree raising ceremony went virtual for 2020 with viewers at home able to see the process of raising the 35-foot tall Fraser fir.

The ceremony usually takes place in front of crowds of tourists as they watch the tree make its way to the house on a horse-drawn carriage.

Instead, the event took place without the usual onlookers and fanfare for the health and safety of guests and employees.

Biltmore instead released a short video, “Christmas at Biltmore: Virtual Tree Raising,” to give viewers a chance to see the tree raising process.

Christmas at Biltmore will be held from November 6 through January 10.

