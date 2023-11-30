BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police in Dallas, Texas issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller after their preliminary investigation determined the 34-year-old allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police told News 4 that Miller and the victim “got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim,” who suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized. A television station in Dallas, Miller’s hometown, reported the victim was Miller’s pregnant girlfriend. Under Texas law, assault against a pregnant person is a third-degree felony.

The Buffalo Bills said the team on Thursday was made aware of an incident involving Miller and is “in the process of gathering more information.” The Bills are currently on their bye week. They visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Police said Miller left the scene before they arrived.

Miller, 34, was acquired by the Bills in 2022. He has appeared in eight games this season after rehabbing from a torn ACL.

Miller is a two-time Super Bowl champion who made eight Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams before coming to Buffalo. His 123.5 career sacks rank 19th all-time and are the most among all active players.

Miller was investigated for an alleged domestic incident in 2021, but was not charged.

In 2013, Miller was suspended six games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Miller agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates