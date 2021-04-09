Billions allocated to pay for rapid COVID tests in Triad schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’ve heard about fair and equitable access to vaccines, now the Biden administration is making sure public schools across the country have easy access to rapid testing.

The announcement comes as more students head back to the classroom.

$10 billion of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan will ensure all public schools can test for COVID-19.

Only those showing symptoms or who have been possibly exposed will be screened and tested for the virus. Some school districts in the triad like Alamance-Burlington School System have already piloted a similar rapid testing and screening program, giving peace of mind to parents like Courtney Willis.

“I think that’s really incredible,” Willis said.

Willis, whose son recently returned to hybrid learning in Guilford County Schools, is relieved to hear about the extra layer of protection.

“Knowing that my child or any child if they are showing symptoms that they’ll be able to get answers really quickly and the schools will have the information that they need,” Willis said.

Another safeguard keeping students and staff safe.

With only a few weeks left in the semester, schools in the Triad likely won’t receive these tests until the fall. Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr told FOX8 she is pleased for the extra resources and she looks forward to learning more about rapid testing.