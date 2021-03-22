Bill to aid US publishers vs. Google, Facebook rises again

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the administration foreign policy priorities on Capitol Hill in Washington. A bill sponsored by Cicilline, which was introduced in March for the third time since 2018, to bolster U.S. news organizations in negotiations with Big Tech has supporters hoping its odds of passage may have improved in a Democrat-run Congress that’s working on overhauling antitrust laws. Cicilline said in prepared remarks for a hearing earlier this month that the legislation would provide news publishers an “even playing field” to negotiate deals with major tech platforms. (Ting Shen/Pool via AP, File)

Legislation that aims to bolster U.S. news organizations in negotiations with tech companies has supporters hoping that third time’s the charm.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act was introduced in March for the third time since 2018.

It would offer publishers a four-year exemption from antitrust law so they can negotiate as a group with Facebook and Google.

Australia and other countries have started pushing their mechanisms to support news publishers against the tech giants that dominate online advertising.

Publishers argue they also squeeze news organizations out of digital ad revenue and exert undue control over who can see their journalism.