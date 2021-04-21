Bill seeks to end pistol purchase permits from NC sheriffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A House judiciary committee has approved a bill that would end the long practice of North Carolina sheriffs issuing permits to county residents before they can purchase handguns.

The committee voted on the measure Tuesday.

A sheriff decides whether an applicant is of good moral character, plans to use the weapon for a lawful purpose and conducts a criminal background check.

Repeal supporters say the practice is outdated and carried out unevenly, depending on the county and the sheriff.

Federal gun dealers already are required to perform national instant background checks on handgun purchasers.

Sheriffs would still issue concealed-weapons permits if the bill became law.