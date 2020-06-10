Bill aims to reopen North Carolina gyms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in North Carolina could be heading back to the gym sooner than expected.

Gyms have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, after being ordered to shut down by Gov. Roy Cooper.

But some gyms have already reopened their doors, allowing people who need to work out for physical or mental health reasons to sweat again.

Wilfredo Ortiz is pumping iron again, to pump out any problems in his life.

“What I love best…working out,” he said. “It’s a stress reliever. Every day we got to go to work. I work 12 hours.”

He’s been able to get back into Fit4Life gym on Hicone Road for a few days now.

Ortiz says he feels better mentally and physically.

“Working out helps your immune system. That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “If you can boost your immune system by your nutrition and by working out, I’m all for it.”

Fit4Life is one of the few gyms in the Triad that has opened, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, under a medical exception in the governor’s shutdown plan.

The Attorney General made a clarification stating, indoor gyms and fitness facility use is allowed “if prescribed or directed by a medical professional.”

Fit4Life General Manager Jonathan Hill tells FOX8 his members needed to get back to the gym.

“A lot of people, when they’re isolated, it brings on depression and things like that,” he said. “So this is a way for them to release it in a positive way.”

Hill is taking precautions.

The staff is taking temperatures when people walk in and they’re allotting time restrictions for members to avoid going over the 25 person capacity limit.

“We implemented a lot of things. We’re sanitizing constantly and professional cleaning services are coming out,” Hill said. “I think it’s perfectly safe.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by state Sen. Rick Gunn.

“[Gyms] will be required to make sure all of the protocols are in place, so they can work out and have a safe environment,” Gunn said.

He introduced House Bill 594, which would reopen all gyms and fitness clubs, with some restrictions.

Gunn says it’s not just for the physical and mental health of North Carolinians, but for the economic health of the state.

“We know the gym sector suffered greatly in the early stages,” he said. “Some are at the point where they either open, or they shut down forever. They’re taking their family and businesses into consideration, and doing it the appropriate way.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the bill had passed in the House of Representatives. It’s now headed for Cooper’s desk.