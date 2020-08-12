Big South Conference, which includes High Point University, cancels fall season with hopes to play in spring

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Big South Conference, which includes High Point University, announced on Wednesday that fall sports have been canceled with hopes of playing in the spring.

The conference initially aimed to begin the season on Sept. 3 before deciding to scrap the fall season.

This includes the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

Fall competitions in the sports of men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis, and out of season competitions in spring sports have been suspended as well.

The Big South Football Members voted to allow up to four non-conference games in the fall at the discretion of each school.

“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” said Commissioner Kyle Kallander. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year.”

HPU Athletic Director Dan Hauser said the university supports the conference’s decision.

“Our HPU student-athletes were very excited to compete for championships this fall,” he said. “The current movement in collegiate athletics however inhibits our ability to field a complete and competitive schedule. We support the Big South Conference decision to delay the fall sports season and move competitions to the spring. Our student-athletes and coaches will now focus on preparing for the spring season and work to achieve their championship goals.”

Statement from HPU Athletic Director Dan Hauser on the decision#GoHPU pic.twitter.com/aNUCZtzFSU — High Point Panthers (@HighPointSports) August 12, 2020