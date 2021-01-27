Biden’s immigration plan hits snag after Texas federal judge blocks deportation freeze

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — In his first week in office, President Joe Biden has signed more than two dozen executive orders. Many of Biden’s policies reversed what the Trump administration put into place regarding immigration.

But Biden’s ambitious immigration agenda hit its first hurdle on Tuesday, when a Texas federal judge temporarily blocked the 100-day deportation freeze Biden signed on his first day in office.

“Not such a great start for the administration’s immigration policy team,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

Blackburn says when Biden’s deportation pause initially went into effect Friday, it caused chaos and confusion. Tuesday’s ruling pauses Biden’s policy for 14 days.

He has also signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall and told Congress he wants to see a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals bill on his desk as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, House Democrats introduced their immigration package — the “Roadmap to freedom” resolution.

“This is a bold, progressive visionary north star for what humane immigration policy looks like,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

The resolution would create a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

“And ensuring access to critical public services like health care and housing,” said Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX).

Escobar says this is a comprehensive immigration plan and should pass Congress quickly now that Democrats are in control of both the House and Senate.