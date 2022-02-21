Biden to block investment, trade in areas of Ukraine recognized as independent by Putin

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(The Hill) – President Biden plans to sign an executive order blocking new U.S. investment, trade and financing from flowing into two Russian separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the areas as independent.

The executive order, detailed by the White House shortly after Putin delivered a lengthy address on his decision, will also give Biden the power to “impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in” the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

“We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement, calling Putin’s action a “blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.”

Biden, who was meeting with his national security team to receive updates on the situation on Monday, is expected to soon sign the order.

“To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine,” Psaki said.



“We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps and on Russia’s ongoing escalation along the border with Ukraine,” she said.