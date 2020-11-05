Biden-Harris transition team launches website as nation continues waiting for election results

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – With the election not yet decided, the Biden-Harris transition team website is now live.

The only message on the website is this,

“The American people will determine who will serve as the next President of the United States. Votes are still being counted in several states around the country. The crises facing the country are severe — from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice — and the transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden-Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One.”

As of 7:35 a.m., Joe Biden leads President Trump 264-214, according to the Associated Press.

Image courtesy of AP

Elections results are still to come in these states, Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

