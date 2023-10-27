DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The bicyclist who was struck by a car on Old US 64 in Davidson County has died as a result of his injuries, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 10, troopers came to Old US 64 West after a man riding a bicycle was struck by a car near Wholesale Alley.

Troopers say that they found the bicyclist twenty feet from the heavily damaged bike on the eastbound shoulder of US 64.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Troopers initially were unable to identify the man.

On Oct. 12, the victim was identified as Marty Dean Smith, 53, of Lexington.

Investigators also released information about a vehicle of interest that was described as a blue Ford Explorer with a gray or silver stripe. Troopers say the vehicle “may have inadvertently removed portions of the bicycle” at around noon on Oct. 12.

Investigators still describe the search for the vehicle that fled the scene as ongoing despite naming the vehicle of interest.

On Thursday, Smith died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

Anyone who knows any information on the vehicle that fled the scene is asked to contact highway patrol at (336) 481-0025.